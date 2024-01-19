Joshua Baraka, the 22-year-old emerging talent hailing from Bwaise Kampala, shares a tale from his past, recounting a harrowing night at Darenaz Kawanda in years gone by.

Raised in the “ghetto,” Baraka’s journey to stardom has been shaped by his roots.

Best recognized for his chart-topping track “Nana,” Joshua Baraka has solidified his presence in the music scene with other hits like Omukwano ft. Winnie Nwagi, Belinda, Tewekweka, I Do, Angel of Mine, and Omu, among others.

His artistry extends beyond a single track, reflecting a diverse and vibrant musical talent.

Baraka narrates the events of a fateful night during a casual outing with friends and their significant others.

Bound by youth and financial constraints, their fortunes change when they encounter a wealthy individual who generously offers to cover their expenses for the evening.

However, as the saying goes; “never bite what you can’t chew” rings true as the night unfolds. Despite reveling in complimentary drinks and food, Baraka and his friends found themselves blindsided by the rich benefactor, who ended up luring away their girlfriends.

We went back home devastated and disappointed. We didn’t even want to talk to each other. Joshua Baraka

The happy night turned horrible. The rich guy went further and gave them transport to go back home as he went on with their girls.