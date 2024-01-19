Shakira Shakiraa sets 2024 running with this new song titled ‘Kokonyo’, a collaboration with King Saha who dominated the airwaves in 2023 with bangers.

Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba, is a Ugandan musician and professional nurse currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her musical repertoire spans various genres, including R&B and Urban.

In previous years, she has released songs like Bitwale, Rainbow, Oga, and the big banger Am In Love feat. David Lutalo.

Her new song titled ‘Kokonyo’ is produced by Nessim. It features Kings Love singer Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha.

Saha continues to showcase his smooth vocals and songwriting prowess on this one, complementing Shakira Shakiraa’s playful style.

The visuals directed by Nolton-George yet again reveal Shakira Shakiraa’s most prized asset – her curvaceous body and tell the enticing tale embedded in the lyrics of the song.

