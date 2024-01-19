City businessman SK Mbuga’s wife, Mrs. Jalia Vivienne Mbuga has called out Kampala slay queen against being overly skimpy with their fashion.

Vivienne Mbuga reveals that lately, young girls have exposed so much of their bodies and it is starting to get ashaming.

During an interview with Sanyuka TV, Vivienne said that as a mother, her fashion choices have to accommodate the right codes of parenthood and she has to look out for her children when choosing an outfit to wear.

It depends. For example; with artists, that’s how they are supposed to dress on stage. But for a layperson like me, am a parent. My kids look at me because they want to be like mama. Of course, everything I put on, the way I talk, the way I move, everything I do must be okay for my kids. Jalia Vivienne Mbuga

She, however, does not understand why someone dressed almost naked feels better looking than another person who is fully dressed.

“Slay queens need to know that being naked does not make you any better than another person who is fully dressed. I see so many (dressed skimpily) and I don’t wanna dress like them. Sometimes you see someone’s outfit and you get ashamed, as a woman,” she added.

The mother of three also tipped parents to try as much to prevent their kids from spending so much time on social media so that they can enjoy the other life outside what social media dictates.