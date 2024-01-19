At 20 years old, Amalker Ward is already making big strides in Uganda’s fashion world but who inspires her and what are some of her major goals in the years to come? She shares all that with us in this piece.

Born on 21st December 2003, Latifah Mpakiraba a.k.a Amalker Ward describes herself as a fashionista and businesswoman on the rise.

She owns Alora Swimwear, an online business dealing in swimwear, bikinis, and the like. She mentions that it takes most of her time.

Speaking to MBU, Amalker Ward revealed that she comes from a simple family and shares her parents’ love with her younger brother.

She loves to spend her time away from work partying with her circle of friends whom she applauds for always empowering her.

Amalker also enjoys watching movies, horseriding, and enjoying the social life in Kampala, something not alien to a young lady her age.

She loves emotive music and locally she is a fan of Sheebah Karungi, Vinka, and A Pass’ music.

Amalker is inspired by Lori Harvey – an American model and daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey.

“Sexy,” is how Amalker Ward simply put it when asked to describe her style. She also mentions her admiration for Diana Eneje – a Nigerian fashion enthusiast, model, vlogger, and social media personality. “I love her sense of style.”

The future looks bright for Amalker Ward who is currently focused on branding her business, marketing, and sales, to develop a reputable swimwear brand.