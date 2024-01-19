East Africa’s kickboxing champion Moses ‘of Uganda’ Golola has publicly revealed that he is looking forward to retiring from being an active sportsman.

Moses Golola stressed that he is eyeing hanging his gloves after getting only involved in three more professional bouts and he calls it quits from the sport.

He notes that he looks forward to focusing on nurturing and grooming talents from the grassroots to leave a legacy and impact on the game under the Golola Moses Foundation that he runs in Kawempe.

He hinted at how great men including Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali retired from the boxing sport paving the way for the young generation to take over.

I’m going to retire just like other people. Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali were once great men but they are no longer there. What is going to make us keep the legacy is to nurture new, fresh, and young talents. You have been used to the fact that talents come from the Ghetto but that narrative is going to change. It is high time we groom talents from the foundation and those who have finished their S.4 and S.6 don’t have the opportunity to continue to study, come to my foundation and get physical education. Golola Moses

Golola Moses also called upon the government to recognize that having trainers in schools is very important since the Ministry of Education and Sports recommended every school to have sports instructors.