After setting the Guinness World Record for the Largest Ugandan Rolex in 2022, Raymond has gone and broke another record for The fastest time to make three Chapatis.

In 2022, Raymond joined the growing list of Ugandans who have been indicted in the Guinness World Records when he made the largest Ugandan rolex, a popular street food in Uganda.

According to the record details, the rolex weighed a massive 204.6 kg (451 pounds).

The ingredients that went into the hefty dish included 1,200 eggs, 90kg of vegetables (onions, tomatoes, cabbages, carrots and peppers), 72kg of flour and 40kg of cooking oil.

Raymond set another challenge for himself on 19th November 2023 in Kenya and successfully executed it.

He’s currently a world record holder for the fastest chapati cooking that he did in 3 minutes 10 seconds and 22 milliseconds and he managed to cook 3 chapatis in that time.

Raymond also has plans to attempt a record for the largest Kenyan smocha which is a chapati wrapped around a smoked sausage.

Congratulations to him!