Swangz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi a.k.a Winnie Nwagi has sworn that her daughter will never get the chance to meet her biological father forever.

Nwagi discloses that she assured her daughter that she is the dad and mom to her and told her never to inquire anything about her dad.

She adds that she can only introduce her to a new dad who is responsible and able to take good care of her, unlike the man that gave birth to her.

The “Musawo” singer notes that she looks at her daughter’s dad like someone who raped and dumped her to suffer with the daughter.

She maintains that she has no room to forgive him or feel remorse that her daughter has no chance to physically meet with her dad.

The mother of one adds that if she is ever dragged into courts of law over child custody charges, she will cause mayhem and beat up everyone proposing that her daughter meets her biological dad.