Media personality, deejay, and reality TV star Zahara Totto says she does not understand the obsession men have with big bums, also known as nyash.

In an interview with The Truth Gossip, Zahara Totto noted that she often sees men’s attention being quickly taken by ladies with big nyash.

She mentioned that she does not understand how men think but big nyash should not be such a big deal.

“I don’t know how most men perceive it, I don’t understand their thought process on nyash. I have never understood why they love it so much. A man, by just checking out your nyash, can conclude that you are the one for him. But I don’t see any reason in it, I don’t see much in it,” Zahara Totto partly said.

She, however, advised women with smaller nyash to find quick solutions and grow bigger booties if they want to lure men into their paths.

“We shall go for the plastic surgeries,” she responded when asked what women with smaller bums should do.