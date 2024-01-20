Blankets and Wine Kampala is facing an uncertain future as the original franchise owners from Kenya assert their intention to take over operations in Uganda.

The Kenyan company initially granted rights to House of DJs in Uganda, allowing them to host three editions annually for a yearly fee and HODJs has grown the brand over the years and made it something of its own in Uganda.

The relationship, however, seems to be unraveling as the Kenyan owners feel left out of the share and now move to take over despite the HODJs holding their end of the agreement for the last decade.

Photo Credit: Blankets and Wine Kampala

Established in 2013, Blankets and Wine has become a staple in Uganda’s entertainment scene.

The last edition in December, featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens, marked a decade of growth and popularity.

Ugandans, known for their love of vibrant events, have warmly embraced the festival over the years.

Originally conceptualized as a picnic with musical accompaniment, Blankets and Wine evolved to include live artist performances, and the Kampala organizers feel they have over time held these standards to the dot.

As the dispute unfolds, the fate of Blankets and Wine Kampala hangs in the balance. Pending contract termination and nitty-gritty, this year’s Blankets and Wine will see new organizers.

There will be anticipation regarding whether Kenyan organizers can uphold the event’s consistency and appeal that has been cherished over the past decade.