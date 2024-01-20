In the world of Ugandan music, Guvnor Ace is a known brand that keeps evolving. Known for his charismatic stage presence and his knack for crafting infectious beats, Guvnor Ace is an artist who has captivated fans across borders.

On September 18th, 2023, he dropped a new single titled “Ekyiluyi,” marking his triumphant return to the limelight. What’s more, Guvnor Ace has found a new home base in England, UK, adding another layer to his already fascinating journey.

Who is Guvnor Ace?

Guvnor Ace, born Ronald Ssemawere, first made waves in the Ugandan music scene with his hit track “Shake Your Booty ” back in 2018. The song not only showcased his exceptional musical talent but also established him as a beloved figure in the industry. His unique fusion of traditional Ugandan sounds with contemporary beats set him apart, making him a household name in his home country.

Fans of Guvnor Ace had been eagerly anticipating his return, and “Ekyiluyi” did not disappoint. The single boasts a catchy melody, infectious rhythms, and Guvnor Ace’s signature vocals that make you want to move. It’s a song that’s sure to have people dancing in clubs, at parties, and on the radio waves.

The excitement surrounding the release of “Ekyiluyi” was palpable. Ugandan music lovers, as well as fans from around the world, took to social media to express their enthusiasm for the track. It’s clear that Guvnor Ace’s music still holds a special place in the hearts of many.

A Fresh Start in the UK

While his music was gaining international attention, Guvnor Ace also made a significant move in his personal life. He decided to make England his new home base.

This shift has brought him closer to new audiences and opportunities in the global music industry. It’s a testament to his ambition and willingness to explore new horizons.

What Lies Ahead?

With “Ekyiluyi” making waves and a fresh start in the UK, Guvnor Ace’s journey is far from over. Fans can look forward to more captivating music, electrifying performances, and perhaps even collaborations with artists from different corners of the world.

Under Juliet Zawedde’s management, Guvnor Ace’s return to the music scene with “Ekyiluyi” is a cause for celebration among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

His ability to blend traditional Ugandan sounds with modern beats continues to set him apart as a unique and influential artist. As he embraces a new chapter in the UK, we can only imagine the exciting musical adventures that lie ahead. Keep your ears tuned to Guvnor Ace – he’s back, and he’s here to stay.

The Ekyiluyi audio was produced by Ronnie on Dis one and mastered by Herbert Skillz. The enticing visuals were shot by Dir. Nathaniel. Take a gaze below: