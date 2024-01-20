After showing up at the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) last year, the Triplets Ghetto Kids are into another big opportunity at the America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The Ghetto Kids strutted their stuff among the crème de la crème of talent, making it to the esteemed group of ten finalists at BGT.

Unluckily, the victory crown was snatched by Viggo Venn, a side-splitting 33-year-old comedian from Norway.

They made history when they blew the judges away and snagged themselves a dazzling “golden buzzer” mid-performance during the semi-finals.

The Ghetto Kids captured the hearts of the masses, receiving the highest number of public votes, and securing their rightful place among the final ten contestants.

Now they will have another chance to wow the audience in America and impress judges on AGT with their sill dance moves and amazing choreography.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League episode will air on January 22nd. We wish them all the best.