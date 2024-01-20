Vivian Ayesiga, aka Viana Indi, is a media personality who juggles between TV, radio, Emceeing, and influencing.

She started her journey as an intern at NTV on T-Nation, joined Galaxy FM, and later joined NBS TV and Next Radio.

One would wonder how she energetically wanders through different careers with the most creativity, vibe, and dance moves. If you have watched her perform, you know what we are talking about!

Whilst having a chat on the Ugandan All-Star podcast, Viana Indi emphasized how she is different from everyone else and how her energy and moves are natural, original, and out of passion.

As it is the norm with most people in the media fraternity, drugs, and intoxicating substances are used by most to be hyper and erase shyness as they head out to perform to their fans and big event crowds.

On the contrary, Viana says it is the music that turns her on to put out whatever she does while on stage.

She reveals that she doesn’t use any drugs, alcohol, or smoking — as music does everything drugs would do to her.