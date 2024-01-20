Viboyo Oweyo, real name Moses Nsubuga, is a musician and record producer currently signed to Swangz Avenue Record Rebel.

He is most recently famously known and credited for his end-of-year rap-ups, which started in 2016 to date, where he tells a story about everything that has happened throughout the year.

“Mr. DJ” was a banger released in 2009 under the Goodlyfe crew, and the remix featured all-stars like Viboyo, Sizza Man, KS Alpha, Navio, Rabadaba, GNL Zamba and Peter Miles.

Viboyo on the Morning Saga, a show hosted by Galaxy TV disclosed that during the video shoot of this song, they were as poor as a “church mouse” that they had to borrow clothes from Radio and Weasel.

We had nothing at the time. We went out and looked for open alcohol bottles to pose with. For the shoes and clothes, we went to Radio & Weasel because they were the stars at that time. Viboyo

It is, however, surprising how the song turned out perfect and still leaves music fans standing on their toes as it plays in nightclubs.