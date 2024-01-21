Following a revelation by Martha Kay about spending over Shs3m at a night hangout, netizens have reacted by questioning her priorities.

Early on Sunday morning, Martha Kay shared how, together with other friends, she had spent over Ugx 3.2m during a night out.

The actress shared the bill showing expensive liquor and other beverages that they purchased to the tune of an amount that some netizens have regarded extravagant.

Her revelation has, however, left other netizens questioning her expenditure, noting, “It screams irresponsible.”

Others could not believe she had the financial muscle to fork out such an amount on her own and that she should credit her friends who contributed to the spending.

Excitement has also been mentioned in some of the reactions. See more below: