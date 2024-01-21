Spice Diana believes it is not appropriate for women to go on dates with men expecting to be given money at the end of the day.

An ongoing debate sparked by Galaxy FM presenter Evelyn Mic hinted at women not accepting Shs50k during a date. The emcee urged women to ask for more money.

Her opinion was supported by a few renowned figures including Winnie Nwagi. Many netizens, however, have criticized such women for being too money-minded.

Singer Spice Diana also thinks it is out of order for a woman to go on a date expecting money at the end of it.

Unless you agree upon it before the date, asking for money on a date is wrong. It is not a job. Going on a date with a man is not business. It is basically about knowing more about each other. I think it’s not right because if you decide to meet someone, you’re out there to have conversations and understand more about each other. Spice Diana

She also urges women to sometimes take it upon themselves and foot the bills on dates as she has often done. “You lose nothing,” she said.

I have been on dates and sometimes men will give you money but sometimes you also have to refuse it even when you need it, just to show some dignity.

Spice Diana however also understands why some younger girls ask for money during dates because they have so many needs and would like a little facilitation to keep their lives going.