Inspired by the Bill Gates Foundation, media personality and influencer Vivian Ayesiga, a.k.a Viana Indi eyes carrying out charity every year.

She explains that the charity event that she did in 2023 with his workmate DJ Roja and her relatives motivated her to keep on doing charity every year.

She adds that she looks forward to establishing an empire that is as big as the Bill Gates Foundation reasoning that she loves seeing people, especially the underprivileged.

Viana Indi also stresses that doing charity had been her childhood dream and her first take at it lifted her spirits to keep on pushing for it which has finally come to life.

I did it out of heart and went out to have a good time with the kids. I love seeing people smile and every year am going to do it. with time, if I get good money I will build a home and support the kids. You see the Bill Gates Foundation, is one of the inspirations. so I want to have something like that. I so deep and high with it because have thought about it for a couple of years. Viana Indi

Viana Indi a.k.a Ghetto Princess says she is elated to see herself doing what she does since it comes off effortlessly in a style that she highly desired.