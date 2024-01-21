Winnie Nwagi bluntly told Ykee Benda to stop being a busybody. Busybodies are known for trying to help with situations in which they’re not necessarily welcome or needed.

Following the chain of events that erupted from Winnie Nwagi releasing her new single “Okubye Nyo” a month after her Mukisenge collabo with Crysto Panda, the fans and several artistes have been concerned.

To them, they believe that was a very short period to give their collaboration enough push and airplay.

In an interview with BBS TV, Winnie Nwagi was told of how Ykee Benda said that she quickly released a new song without fully supporting Crysto Panda, and this made her extremely furious that she had to openly tell him to mind his business.

I thought it was other people spreading that propaganda, but if it Ykee Benda, please stop being nosy and mind your business. Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi also promised her fans and music lovers new great music this year as she emphasized that she is “cooking” more songs for this year.

In response, Ykee Benda took to his X (formerly twitter) handle and expressed his displeasure with journalists who ask artists questions without proof to back their claims.

Ykee said he has no business discussing other artists’ business and career decisions — and highlighted that his own brand speaks for itself.