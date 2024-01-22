Singer Ava Peace, real name Maureen Peace Namugonza, is glad about joining Jeff Kiwa’s management and how tough a decision it was.

As you might have already noticed, Ava Peace is now under the management of Sheebah Karungi’s ex-manager Jeff Kiwa.

She has often been seen performing and hanging with the Team No Sleep singers including Jowy Landa and Nandor Love.

Jeff Kiwa has taken her under his wings and she must be realising the positive changes in her music promotion already with her new projects receiving good airplay.

Before joining TNS, Ava Peace was under the guidance of renowned Dancehall singer Mudra who also gave her the first major banger of her career, a collabo dubbed ‘Shabada’.

The two have also been rumored to be romantically dating but have constantly watered down the rumors.

With her move to TNS, rumors hinting at a bitter split started making rounds. Ava Peace, however, maintains that she is on good terms with Mudra.

She also reveals that she had chats with him before she moved to start working with Jeff Kiwa and that she has no regrets about making the bold move.

I consulted Mudra before I joined TNS. He has been a strong pillar throughout my career, and I seek advice from him before taking such steps. Ava Peace

Ava Peace has a new song titled ‘Whiskey’ doing fine on the airwaves. Take a look at the visuals below;