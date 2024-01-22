The buzz about a video that has been circulating on all social media platforms in which Dagy Nyce narrated his childhood trauma, pain, and rage that his mother, Pastor Sarah Morgan put him through has brewed numerous emotions and discussions among fans, friends, and family.

In this video, Douglas Suubi, aka Dagy Nyce, opened up about feeling abandoned by his mother and his siblings when she moved to the United States and shared the challenging aspects of life he faced without the presence of his mother.

As they say, experience is the best teacher, Moses Tinsley, husband to renowned artist Vivian Tendo, wrote a heartfelt message and advice to Dagy Nyce as he has battled with childhood trauma too.

He shared that he had not been lucky enough to watch both his parents live together but chose inner peace, healing, and forgiveness, emphasizing that Dagy Nyce should do the same.

As this turns out to be a very unfair situation for Dagy Nyce, Tinsley advises him to focus on a new life that he can create, block old wrong seeds, and pursue inner healing.

He also hopes that whenever the mother’s attitude changes in the future, Dagy Nyce can welcome her with open arms and a clean heart for love and harmony to reign.

As you mentioned on TV, your mother never opened up to her new husband about the children she got from her first marriage. Yes, it’s painful to feel rejected, abandoned, and betrayed, but seeking your way in her life might instead develop more wounds. Pursue inner healing, as long as your mother’s new life and marriage doesn’t pose any risk in your life, forgive, bless, and move on. Moses Tinsley