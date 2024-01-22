Former media personality Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya has retracted statements alleging that Ugandan music duo Kataleya and Kandle abuse drugs but maintains that they are frustrated over management issues.

According to reports that made rounds across social media over the weekend, budding music duo Kataleya and Kandle are on the verge of a major turning point in their career.

The news that first made rounds after former Sanyuka TV presenter Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya’s tweet has attracted divergent opinions from the public.

Kaiyz on Sunday, via X, wrote alleging how the duo is set to split and alleged that they have been fighting over a man. He also claimed that they are undergoing depression and drug abuse.

“Whopper war: Kataleya and Kandle singing duo on the verge of splitting better known for their songs like “Do Me I DO YOU.” Source says that the two have been bedding one man. It’s also alleged that the girl group is undergoing depression thus usage of drugs,” Kaiyz’s tweet read.

The duo has remained tight-lipped and continues to share content on their social media pages, seemingly hinting at everything being fine in their camp.

In another statement shared on his Facebook page, Kaiyz retracts the allegations of drug abuse against Kataleya and Kandle and alleges that there are underlying issues concerning their management.

He also notes that the duo departed their Naalya apartment fearing for their lives after a misunderstanding with one of their managers.

Neither the artists nor their management have yet to publicly issue an official statement on the ongoing allegations.