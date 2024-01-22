Renowned German content creator Noel Robinson, famously known as Noel Goes Crazy, is in Kampala, Uganda on a humanitarian visit.

On his visit to Uganda, he has already caught up with different content creators and artists including Zex Bilangilangi who is showing him around the ghettos of Kampala.

In a series of videos cited by this website, Noel Goes Crazy has made visits to different humanitarian sites and community projects in Kamwokya advocating for environmental conservation.

With over 37.8 million followers on his TikTok, ‘Noel Goes Crazy’ is one of the most prominent TikTok creators in Germany.

His dance videos, comedy clips, pranks, and hair transformations are loved by many, and he has been tagged as the “German Michael Jackson.”

He also boasts over 641 million likes on the app where he shares different videos of himself dancing to different songs with the public.

Noel Goes Crazy’s videos always attract high engagement on different social media platforms. His social media influence has taken him places and enabled him to achieve so much in life.

He is currently an Ambassador for Adidas – a German athletic apparel and footwear corporation, the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second largest in the world, after Nike.

His visit to Uganda has created a buzz amongst local content creators who are excited to get to work with him.