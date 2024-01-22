Despite the continued rumors hinting at their breakup, singer Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba expressed affection for each other during a night out over the weekend.

In a video cited by this website, the two lovers are seen sharing a kiss in the middle of revelers during a night out.

The last weeks have seen continued rumors making rounds revealing how the two lovers are no longer on good terms.

The rumors were further fuelled when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two had remained tight-lipped on the situation until over the weekend when they appeared together in public again.

It is not the very first-time such allegations have come out regarding the couple. In previous years, the rumors have come during the promotion of Rikcman’s new music projects.

Could the case be similar this time around? Time will tell but at least they have squashed the allegations soon enough.