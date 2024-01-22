St. Nelly-Sade, real name Nelson Nsubuga, is a 36-year-old Ugandan Lugaflow rapper. His unique style of rap resonates with different audiences as it comes to storytelling, deep appreciation of words, and poetry.

In the vibrant tapestry of Uganda’s music scene, St. Nelly-Sade blooms as a wordsmith extraordinaire, captivating audiences with his lyricism ability and socially conscious messages.

Speaking to Kasuku, a media personality on Kasuku Live, St. Nelly-Sade bluntly said that Victor Kamenyo is not a hip-hop artist as self-proclaimed.

Now, to take you back a little bit, Victor Kamenyo is known for songs like Nakayima, Sijja, Olukiiko, Nduulu, Baligabana, Tunyumirwa, and Baveeko, among others.

Victor Kamenyo can’t. He’s not a hip hop artist. In fact, he should create his own music genre and stop embarrassing hip-hop. St. Nelly-sade

St. Nelly-sade thinks that Victor Kamenyo should explore his style instead of trying to fit into the hip-hop genre. He further gave credit to artists like Feffe Bussi, who have kept the hip-hop and rap candle burning.