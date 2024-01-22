In a recent interview on ‘Daily Soup’ by Spark TV, renowned Ugandan kickboxer Golola Moses revealed an intriguing dream he has of hosting a fight in Lubiri-Mengo, the official palace of the Kabaka of Buganda.

Golola Moses, known for his charismatic personality and impressive fighting skills, has always been one to dream big.

From his early days in the sport to his rise to fame, he has captured the hearts of many with his determination and passion for kickboxing.

Now, his dream of a fight in front of the Kabaka has added another layer of ambitions to his already remarkable journey.

The Kabaka holds great cultural and historical significance in Uganda.

Being granted the opportunity to fight in front of the Kabaka would not only be a testament to Golola for his skill and dedication but also a recognition by Buganda.

Golola Moses’ dream is still a work in progress but this didn’t cut short his fans’ eager, anticipation and being part of the electrifying atmosphere that a fight in front of the Kabaka would undoubtedly create.