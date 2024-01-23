Ugandan Dancehall singer Crescent Baguma, popularly known as Beenie Gunter, is detained in Abu Dhabi following his arrest in Dubai on Sunday.

“Yes, Beenie was arrested on Sunday at the airport in Dubai and transferred back to Abu Dhabi,” a Beenie Gunter team member told Mbu.

It is reported that the Tubayo singer who has been in the UAE for a couple of weeks was involved in a scuffle with events promoters in Abu Dhabi on Monday 8th January 2024.

Beenie Gunter traveled with the mother of his son Nickie Berry for two performances; the first one at V-Club in Dubai and another in Abu Dhabi.

He, however, found himself at the center of chaos when two promoters failed to agree on a few things after the Dubai show.

When their disagreement turned physical, Beenie Gunter reportedly tried to act as a mediator and ended up beaten.

Their scuffle seems to have grabbed the attention of authorities as the property was vandalized at the bar where the fight happened.

While traveling with his baby mama back to Uganda via a Dubai airport, Beenie Gunter was arrested by authorities and transferred to Abu Dhabi.

He was detained as investigations continue into the saga. The involved parties are also expected to pay for the damages to the property where the fight happened.

Beenie Gunter’s fans have now embarked on a social media campaign asking for their artist to be freed so that he can return home.

Nickie Berry had to travel back to the +256 alone and she is working hard to effect the release of her lover.