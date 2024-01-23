NEW YORK CITY - JULY 27: Bobi Wine attends the National Geographic Documentary Films “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” premiere and special performance at Rumsey Playfield on July 27, 2023 in Central Park, New York City. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PictureGroup for National Geographic)

Singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s “The People’s President” documentary has been shortlisted for the Oscars.

The film was selected in the category for a feature film and is set to tussle it out with four others including The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To Kill A Tiger, and 20 Days In Mariupol.

The movie will take part in the 96th Academy Awards. The documentary is based on a true life story that Bobi Wine underwent during the 2021 general elections in Uganda.

Talented artist Zafaran opens up about incestuous childhood trauma in extended family

The documentary is highly captivating and amazing to watch.

This year’s award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Easy but not talkative, Music Lover, DM for any leads in local entertainment.

Leave a comment