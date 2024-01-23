Don MC real name Donald R. Rutaisire is an artist signed under the 2Bad Entertainment Group. He is an enthusiastic rapper who loves to play with words in a poetic way, which gives him a very unique and creative style of music lovable by fans and lovers of music.

He has released quite several hit songs the most common being Yes Yes, Oli Mbuzi, Tompanvuya, Somako, Mr. KAPATA, Situka Ozine, Kiri Bubi, Wulira Disco, Oli Mubbaya, Kyakutte, etc.

These these have kept him recognized on the Ugandan musical scene.

While having a chit-chat on Galaxy TV’s ‘The Deep Talk With Mr. Henrie’, Don MC finally broke the silence and spoke about why he has been missing in action.

Turns out he had misunderstandings with his baby mama, which led him to the “University of Understanding” at Luzira for a month.

He also aggravated the situation and added more charges after he verbally insulted the judge during his trial.

I played it smartly and made sure the media isn’t in the know. I had to leave the country for a while to prioritize my well-being and focus on positive things after that tough experience. Don MC Kapata

He says he had to re-strategize about life after a misfortune occurred to him and flew out of the country for a long time, which explains why he has been missing in action with no music.