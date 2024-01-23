Fik Fameica, a well-known artist, recently shared his perspective on shared responsibility while dating with finances inclusive and strongly advocates for a more balanced approach to financial responsibilities in relationships.

For Fik Fameica, love and money go hand in hand. He thinks that women lately are so money minded that they forget mutual understanding is a life virtue.

A woman should be able to contribute to the relationship’s well-being, for-example, if I bring Shs1.5M, she should be able to raise at least Shs500,000 to fund our lifestyle. Fik Fameica

When asked why most men don’t fancy relationships anymore, his perspective was that relationships are one-sided and women don’t bring anything else to the table except themselves, which is quite exhausting.

Additionally, Fik mentioned that his ideal woman should be brain-smart and productive as for him — a good body without a productive mind is a red flag.

Fik Fameica’s remarks add a voice to the ongoing debates about how much money women should be given after dates and responsibilities in relationships.