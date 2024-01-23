Dancehall singer and songwriter Alfa Ssebunya a.k.a Mudra D’ Viral has called upon fellow artists to unite and stay away from violence in the music industry.

The “Balo Balo” singer made the call following an altercation that reportedly happened in the areas of Makindye when singer Fik Gaza and Alien Skin’s gang met at a chilling spot and clashed.

The clash saw both gangs have some of their members severely beaten and hospitalized to nurse wounds that they had sustained in the aftermath of the physical fight.

Based on a clip that has made rounds, Fik Gaza admitted to having witnessed the battle though he was not hurt in any form.

Following Fik Gaza’s acknowledgment of the fight, Mudra used the opportunity to preach peace, love, and unity among all fellow artists who move with gangs.

He asked them to avoid fights so that the music industry could thrive on releasing good music rather than being embroiled in fights.

Waguan my Ras Bros, hope this reaches well. Let us keep our circles away from violence. Have always had such embargos that are not even commended by any of us (Artistes). We could start from bu small, small meetups amongst our camps to cut the beef and share the meat! Mudra