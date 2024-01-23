At last, singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi has disclosed why she decided to call her relationship with her ex-lover Habib Shonga off.

The “Kawoomera” singer explained that her ex-lover was very broke and yet he loved to live a high-standard lifestyle that he could not afford on his own.

As their relationship went on, Sasha Brighton learned that her by then lover was staying a bit very far from Kampala and chose to invite him to start putting up in the same house that she was paying rent of Shs800k.

Sasha Brighton adds that the money that she would get after performances is what they used to pay rent, fuel their vehicle, feed on, and also foot other expenses that come with the demand.

During those days, her ex-lover used to pray about getting some money like USD50,000 as he had plans of establishing serious businesses to keep himself busy, and fortunately, God answered his prayers.

When he got the money, instead of establishing the business ideas he always had and prayed for, he rented a new home worth Shs1.5m per month, which prompted Sasha Brighton to ask him whether he had made the best of choices.

He responded noting that Sasha Brighton worried that he would be sleeping around with different girls something that he told her he was doing several times.

When that landed in Sasha Brighton’s ears, she decided to call it quits on the relationship and it collapsed. From that point onward, Sasha Brighton swore never to date a broke guy again.