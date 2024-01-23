Zafaran is a talented artist signed to Swangz Avenue. She has been making waves with her unique style, splendid voice, and catchy music.

Zafaran’s talent and creativity have gained her a growing fanbase with songs like Ankuba, Mwoto, Sweetheart, Jeguli, Nakawere, and Enafuya.

Zafaran expressed deep distress, recounting the heartbreaking experiences of witnessing incest within her family as they grew up, causing her childhood trauma and self disgust.

In a video, as she speaks to Kasuku Live, Zafaran asserts that she grew up in a vast extended family within which different family members carried different characters and manners, including drug abuse and incest.

It is one of the tortures I had as a kid growing up. It was so disturbing and heartbreaking, — it’s not okay, your cousin is your sibling. Zafaran

It is so traumatising as she believes that children from your aunties or uncles are your siblings too. Even where culture allows such relationships, she insists that religion should take over to hinder their existence.