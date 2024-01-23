Next Media presenter Zahara Totto has found herself at the center of a fresh drama with a boda-boda rider over unpaid rides amounting to Shs 50k.

Based on the clip that is trending online, a boda-boda rider is seen intercepting Zahara Totto and hitting her car demanding her to clear his Shs50k.

On hitting her car hard, Zahara also pulled out her shoe and hit the rider warning that he risked not getting paid at all.

The furious boda-boda rider is heard vowing how Zahara was not to leave the place before she paid his money thereafter, she immediately sped off and left him with no option but to lament.

The money the boda-boda ridder is demanding Zahara Totto is believed to have accumulated after giving the TV presenter rides to her workstation and promising to pay later something she had not done yet.

We are still waiting for a comment from Zahara Totto about the incident but she is yet to share any detail concerning the development.

Watch the video clip below: