Kadongokamu artist Mathias Walukagga has never hidden his hate for fellow musician Bebe Cool, and his latest remarks extend to their shared support for Arsenal football club.

Walukagga, known for his passionate dislike of the Gagamel boss, traces the roots of their feud to an incident at Mesach Ssemakula’s concert.

Bebe Cool allegedly snubbed Walukagga as he greeted other people around, leading to a deep-seated resentment that has persisted.

The revelation that both artists are Arsenal fans intensified Walukagga’s disappointment, as he had found solace in their shared Baganda ethnicity (they share the totem) but now sees another point of discord — that they both support the same football club yet he dislikes Bebe Cool as an individual.

I just want to tell the world that I hate Bebe Cool double the amount he hates me. Also, I’m glad that he hates most of the things I love. They include politics and Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine). The only thing that binds us together might be tribe. On top of that, I was informed that he’s an Arsenal supporter and I’m very much dismayed. Mathias Walukagga

Adding to the matter, Walukagga expressed displeasure at being excluded from Bebe Cool’s List. Despite his song “Lubaale Aluma” gaining significant popularity, the Kyengera town council Mayor claims it was overlooked by the Gagamel boss.