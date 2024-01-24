Uganda National Musicians Federation president Edirisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has vowed to do everything possible to effect the release of fellow Ugandan singer Beenie Gunter who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates.

Through a post via social media, Eddy Kenzo on Tuesday morning revealed how he had already made efforts to contact H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the United Arab Emirates on the matter.

“…as the President of the Federation, I’m trying ma best getting in touch with H.E Zaake Kibedi, the Ambassador of Uganda in Uganda Arab Emirates to make sure our brother gets justice and is set free as soon as possible and those that are responsible be charged for their crimes,” Kenzo partly wrote.

Ugandan dancehall singer Beenie Gunter, real name Crescent Baguma was arrested on Sunday at a Dubai airport while boarding a plane to return to Uganda with his baby mama Nickie Berry.

The singer was immediately transferred to Abu Dhabi where he was accused of committing a crime when he allegedly was involved in a fight with music promoters, which led to the vandalization of property.

Beenie Gunter who had been booked to perform in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday 8th January 2024 found himself at the center of chaos when two promoters got into a heated argument that graduated into a physical fight.

According to onlookers, when Beenie Gunter who was the center of the discussion arose to break the fight, he was also thumped by a group of people, leaving him nursing injuries.

It is for the said brawl that Beenie was arrested and is still being held in Abu Dhabi.

Eddy Kenzo has urged his fellow artists to continue being vigilant so as not to fall victim to such incidents.