Beenie Gunter was arrested two days ago in Dubai after revelers and promoters caused a commotion by destroying property at his show slated in Abu Dhabi.

His baby mama, Nickie Berry expounded on how and why the artist was arrested. She says he was arrested at the Dubai airport on their way back to Uganda and asked to pay all the damages caused by the fights at his show.

Beenie Gunter wasn’t fighting. He came in as a mediator to calm the storm and was also beaten up by the goons. Nickie Berry

She elucidates that the scuffle started between Dubai and Abu Dhabi promoters, respectively. The Abu Dhabi promoter is believed to have hired goons who disrupted the show due to inner misunderstandings and caused hefty damage at the venue.

Efforts are underway, spearheaded by UNMF President, Eddy Kenzo to get Beenie Gunter freed and brought back home to Uganda.

Other artists including Rickman, Lydia Jazmine, and Spice Diana, among others have hopped onto the ‘#FreeBeenieGunter’ campaign on social media to effect his freedom.