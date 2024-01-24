Fresh allegations hint at how Kataleya and Kandle’s management installed cameras in their house against their will and have defaulted payment of their services since August.

For over a week now, rumors have been flying across the entertainment scene hinting at a possible split of the Kataleya and Kandle duo.

The rumors that were started by former NBS TV presenter Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya have gone on to spread with different media personalities including Crysto Panda, and Calvin the Entertainer, among many others getting involved as they give their opinion on the matter.

In a tweet over the weekend, Calvin the Entertainer claimed that the duo was suspended by their management over indiscipline and that the media is running falsehoods to ease them out of their 10-year running contract.

“Well calculated falsehoods are being shared in media intended to arm twist the label to let them off the contract, a thing the company is not about to do,” Calvin tweeted.

Amid the ongoing allegations and speculations, the management has remained tight-lipped, without a single statement released on the matter.

On Monday, in a video shared via her Snapchat, renowned diaspora-based whistleblower and entertainment critic Senga Acid claimed that the ongoing confusion surrounding the future of budding duo Kataleya and Kandle stems from their management.

She said that the duo have been treated unfairly by their management on top of not being paid their wages since August 2023.

Senga Acid also alleged that the management invaded the duo’s privacy when they installed cameras in their house without their consent, something that could have sparked the clashes between both parties.

Take a gaze at the video below:

#tiktokuganda #foryoupage #mbu #kampala_tiktokers ♬ original sound – Mbu @mbuuganda The Kataleya and Kandle saga keeps having twists and turns with the latest information revealing how CCTV cameras were installed into their house by their management against their consent. "It is also alleged that they have not received payment for their performances since August," reports Senga Acid via Snapchat. Their management is still yet to release an official statement on the matter. (🎥: SC/Senga Acid) @Mbu #KataleyaAndKandle