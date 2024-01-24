Rema Namakula has yet again confessed her love for husband and baby daddy Hamza Sebunya as he celebrates his birthday today.

As it has been a norm since they started dating, Rema Namakula and Hamza Sebunya always share messages of love on their birthdays, anniversaries, and other special days.

Today, as Dr. Hamza Sebunya celebrates a new age, Rema has yet again expressed how deeply she loves him through an affectionate post across her social media pages.

In her message, Rema while referring to Hamza as “Papi” notes how nice a human being he is and how her heart is “truly at home” around him.

She further refers to him as “a constant anchor of trust, comfort, and support” as she wishes him a more exciting year ahead of him.

To the man that fills my heart with love. Best Daddy and Hubby there ever was. My papi you are a good man and everyone that has met you can testify that you are a nice human being. Awwww my heart is truly at home…How did I get this lucky…Stay this way papi Aconstant anchor of trust,comfort and support…Turning each day into an adventure. May this year bring more exciting possibilities. LOVE YOU BABY. Rema Namakula

The photos to which Rema shares her caption have already evoked reactions amongst netizens on social media. Take a gaze below: