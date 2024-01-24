Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba, is a USA-based Ugandan musician and professional nurse currently back in the country to promote her music career.

A few days ago, Shakira Shakiraa released a new song titled ‘Kokonyo‘ on which she collaborated with KingsLove singer King Saha.

Her music career thus far has featured several music collaborations with established singers including David Lutalo.

While appearing on Galaxy FM’s show, The Morning Saga, Shakira Shakiraa was asked about what plans she has for her music career going forward.

She noted that she is taking on music more seriously this year and that her fans should anticipate the very best of her.

Shakira Shakiraa further hinted at making more collaborations with top artists including Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi whom she claims has been listed heavily whenever she asks her fans who next she should hop into the studio with.

“I’ve always been told about that. I would wish to work with Winnie Nwagi, I think it can happen soon,” she said.

We cannot wait for that to happen!