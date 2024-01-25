As part of yesterday’s announcement of the official nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was nominated for best animated feature film of 2023.

The movie is a sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Daniel Kaluuya, a British actor with Ugandan roots.

Kaluuya played the voice over role for Spider-Punk, a superhero who appears in Marvel’s comic books – the role is an alternate version of Hobie Brown and Spider-Man.

Kaluuya has been nominated twice and won once in the Oscars Awards — he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Judas and the Black Messiah movie in 2021.

Kaluuya’s first visit to Uganda was when he was 7 years old together with his mum, Damalie Namusoke and visited again when he was 15.

He talks about his visits as an experience that humbled him and every time he came back to Uganda he learnt how to fix his attitude and see life differently.