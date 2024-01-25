Fans of David Lutalo shall have to wait until November to watch him perform at his concert following his ‘Tubongoote’ concert postponement.

On Tuesday evening, a statement released via social media revealed that the Tubongoote concert that was scheduled to happen this Saturday at Serena Hotel Kampala will not happen.

The statement further notes that David Lutalo’s management has made the decision following heavy interference by the ongoing NAM and G77 summits into their plans ahead of the concert.

“It has come to our notice that International Delegates who attended the above mentioned conferences are still utilizing the Hotel premises, making it hard for the organizers to satisfactorily deliver a noteworthy music concert as projected prior,” the statement reads in part.

Da Hares Management has announced that the concert is now pushed to November and that all tickets purchased prior will still be valid.

The management of Da Hares Music Farm Limited wishes to notify the general public that the Babongote Concert, which had been scheduled for 27* January, 2024, at Serena Hotel, has been postponed due to the NAM and G77 + China Third South Summit that have been taking place in the Country. It has come to our notice that International Delegates who attended the above mentioned conferences are still utilizing the Hotel premises, making it hard for the organizers to satisfactorily deliver a noteworthy music concert as projected prior. We therefore wish to inform the general public that this concert has been rescheduled for 8th November, 2024 after unanimity with Serena Hotel management and we are grateful for their cooperation. We extend our sincere apologies to our fans, sponsors, partners and other pretentious parties for any inconveniences caused. We therefore request that you retain your tickets until the fore-mentioned rescheduled concert date. Da Hares Management