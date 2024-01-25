Masaka City businessman-turned-socialite Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has explained why he decided to reduce his alcohol consumption rate.

He narrates that whenever he used to return home drunk and intoxicated, he was disrespected by his son.

Following the disrespect and talkback he was getting from his son, he chose to improve his conduct and behavior to become a better parent before his children.

He notes that his situation changed for the good and he is no longer spending much time in bars lately.

I decided to cut back on my alcohol consumption. I noticed that every time I came home intoxicated, my son began to disrespect me and talk back. I realized that this behavior was not conducive to being a good father. Emmanuel Lwasa

The father of 20 also went on to stress how he plans to grow his family by giving birth to 10 more children to make a total of 30.

He also hinted at how he regrets having parted ways with lover Desire Luzinda noting that she was faithful, a good cook, and a composed woman he believes he will never meet again.

Presently, I have 20 children, and I aspire to expand my family to 30. One regret I hold in my life is separating from Desire Luzinda. She was faithful, a good cook, and remarkably composed. Emmanuel Lwasa