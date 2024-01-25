A female Reverend from Arua has called out men who spend a lot of time focusing and trying to understand Cameroon and Manchester United shot-stopper André Onana.

During her recent preaching, the Reverend hinted at how men of these days spend lots of time enjoying their lives watching football.

On top of that, she added that men put in a lot of effort to cheer football as though they don’t have women at their homes something that has left her wondering and questioning what’s wrong with men.

She went ahead to wonder why would men want to identify with André Onana who has shown no quality in his goal-keeping skills ever since he joined the Manchester United side.

Onana celebrating a goal

Today, men enjoy life with football. They take all their energy and effort to go and cheer football. They take time and understand Onana. This Onana of Manchester United. This keeper of Man U, Onana, Onana Onana. All their energy is on Onana and you have a woman at home here, what is wrong with you? This Onana who has no quality you want to identify with Onana.

The congregation went into deafening applause as women backed up her point strongly.

It is without doubt that most men love football and they can afford to miss a wedding or any big celebration to watch their favorite team play on any day.