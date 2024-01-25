Fik Fameica’s camp is beaming with excitement following a boost their artist received with the postponement of their competitor, David Lutalo’s concert on Tuesday.

An official statement shared via social media yesterday revealed how Lutalo’s Babongoote concert had been rescheduled to November and would not be happening on Saturday 27th January as earlier planned.

Lutalo’s management cited heavy interference in their plans by the ongoing NAM and G77 summits for which delegates are using Serena Hotel Kampala where the artist was set to hold his show.

They therefore decided to halt their plans and reschedule the concert to November in a bid to give Lutalo’s fans the very best of him.

The information was met with mixed reactions via social media with Lutalo’s fans expressing their disappointment in the development.

Fik Fameica’s fans, however, seem to have taken the news quite happily especially because Lutalo had scheduled his concert a day after Fik Fameica’s.

This created a belief that Fik Fameica’s concert would be interfered with by Lutalo’s plans since it would divide some local music fans.

The talk on the streets now is that Fik Fameica is so ready to give his all on Friday at Lugogo Cricket Oval and the mood in his camp is very much improved.