Weasel, the enduring half of the iconic Ugandan music duo, Goodlyfe, has stirred anticipation among fans and music lovers alike with a significant announcement.

On what would have been Radio’s posthumous birthday, the 1st of February, the community gathers to commemorate the legacy of the fallen musical luminary.

It’s a day filled with nostalgia, as Radio’s untimely demise in 2018, resulting from a blood clot sustained during a bar altercation in Entebbe, left a void in the hearts of many.

Laid to rest in Kagga-Nakawuka, Wakiso District, Radio’s memory endures, especially during the final week of January, a period marked by reflection and celebration of his unforgettable contributions to the Ugandan music scene.

This year, the anniversary holds even more significance plans for a commemorative concert have been unveiled.

The announcement ignites a wave of excitement among fans, signaling an opportunity to honor Radio’s enduring musical legacy through a collective celebration of his life and artistry.

The revelation extends beyond the confines of a live performance. In addition to the concert, there is an upcoming Netflix documentary that promises an intimate portrayal of Radio’s life, offering fans and admirers a deeper insight into the persona behind the music.

YES We will have our Concert This Year. To All Our Goodlyfe Fans Worldwide We Got a Concert For You & a Netflix Documentary incoming soon. Weasel

The documentary serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Radio’s artistry, ensuring that his influence transcends generations and geographical boundaries.