Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba, commonly known as Shakira Shakiraa, is a Ugandan female artist who majors in RnB and Urban Zouk. She is a promising talent with versatile songs, which include Teriba, Mwenye, Locomoti, Ebiliko, Am in Love, Bitwaale, Otutte Kiwedde, Touch My Body etc.

The singer loves to make a statement with her adventurous fashion sense and voluptuous body shape, leaving fans mesmerized and asking for more. She expresses herself by showing some skin perfectly toning her full-figured, and curvaceous body.

Shakira was born to a moslem family, and these are known for full body coverage, which is contrary to what she portrays while in public and on stage.

At the Kawunyemu 360 show on BBS TV, the “Otutte Kiwedde” singer was asked why she enjoys wearing revealing clothes as a moslem.

She answered that being a moslem doesn’t contradict who she is. She asserted that every moment has different dress codes and that when she heads to the mosque, she is fully clothed, unlike when she is hitting the stage.

My dress code is none of your business. I am not going to wear long dresses so you can perceive me as a good person. I only wear them when heading to the mosque and to see my father. Shakira Shakiraa

She later urges the fans to not judge people according to their dress code as she thinks that those who cover up are the most ill-mannered people.