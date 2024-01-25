After a good 2023, Vinka is set for a great start to 2024 year with yet a collaboration with a top Puerto Rican singer Rafa Pabon already taking shape.

For many, Veronica Luggya, famously known as Vinka, was Uganda’s best female artist in 2023. She dropped a couple of hit singles and collaborations with local and international singers.

She is now working on yet another collaboration to set 2024 running, this time with a Puerto Rican artist, Rafa Pabon, who has already arrived in the +256.

Rafa Pabon arrived in Uganda for the very first time alongside his team yesterday.

The two artists, hailing from different corners of the world, are joining forces to create a fusion of sounds that transcends borders and celebrates the rich diversity of global music.

Rafa Pabon boasts an outstanding 1.5 billion streams across all major platforms, accompanied by a staggering 800 million YouTube views.

Recognized for his musical prowess, Pabon has earned a Grammy Nomination, further solidifying his status as a formidable force in the industry.

Pabon’s influence extends far beyond his Puerto Rican roots, with a dedicated fan base spanning across the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Miami, Mexico, and Colombia.

His unique blend of musical styles has captivated audiences worldwide, earning him recognition from industry giants such as Billboard and Rolling Stone.

With ‘Bailando’, Vinka, on the other hand, had the most-played song last year. Her strategic collaboration on the remix of Karole Kasita’s Chekecha cannot be overlooked either.

Beyond their achievements, Pabon and Vinka aim to create a musical masterpiece that resonates globally.

With a fan base spanning the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Miami, Mexico, and Colombia, the collaboration seeks to elevate Vinka’s musical presence to new heights, establishing a cross-cultural musical bridge that transcends borders.