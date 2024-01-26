Following the postponement of the Ali Campbell concert that had to take place on 21st December 2023, Next Media has confirmed that the show will be happening this year.

Based on a resolution meeting that was held on Thursday by representatives from Next Media, Talent Africa, and the artist, all parties reached an agreement that best suited them.

The information availed reveals that the show under the tagline “Nobody Can Stop Reggae” will happen on 2nd March 2024.

As initially planned, the event will happen at the Kololo Independence Grounds and tickets purchased last year are still valid.

The show faced an abrupt postponement in December after an event in which the Head Of State was involved was fixed at the same venue on 20th December, a day before the Ali Campbell event.