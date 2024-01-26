Local sensation Mayanja Ibrahim, famously known as Big Eye Starboss, has set the stage for a potential milestone in his career by teasing the prospect of a concert this year.

After years of anticipation, the singer expressed his belief that the time is ripe for him to showcase his musical power on a grand scale.

With nearly a decade and a half of experience in the music industry, Big Eye’s journey has been marked by a scarcity of live performances compared to his peers.

For many musicians in Uganda, revenue from streaming platforms falls short in sustaining their livelihoods, making live performances essential for financial stability.

I have been wanting to have a concert for so long but the environment wasn’t favorable. Now that my fans are willing to support, I am thinking about a concert this year. Big Eye

The announcement of Big Eye’s concert hints at not only a celebration of his musical journey but also a crucial opportunity for him to bolster his financial standing in the industry.

Despite facing challenges and backlash over his political affiliations in recent years, Big Eye’s new alignment with the opposition political party, specifically the National Unity Platform (NUP), has reignited his relevance and support among fans.