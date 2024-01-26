Dax Vibes, riding high on the success of his chart-topping single “Believe” featuring Vinka, found himself thrust into the limelight once again as his name secured a coveted spot on the controversial Bebe Cool List of 2023.

Despite the recognition and newfound fame, Dax Vibes remains grounded, emphasizing that there is still much more to achieve and countless melodies to be shared with his ever-growing fan base.

In a testament to his humility, he deflects the praise onto those who have supported him along the way, particularly expressing gratitude towards Vinka for her collaboration on “Believe,” which played a pivotal role in propelling him to stardom.

As his popularity continues to soar, Dax Vibes finds himself excelling with performance requests and appearances, indicating that his schedule has never been busier.

Yet, amidst this success, there remains a sense of anticipation as he eagerly awaits the fulfillment of a promise made by none other than Bebe Cool himself.

During the unveiling of the 2022 Bebe Cool List, the renowned Gagamel boss vowed to reward those who ranked highest on his prestigious lineup with lavish gifts, including the grand gesture of a house.

Now, with his name etched among the elite, Dax Vibes awaits receiving his reward.