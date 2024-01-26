Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo stunned journalists when he harshly responded to a reporter who asked whether he would perform at Rema Namakula’s upcoming concert.

The “Balippila Boda” singer told the reporter not to drag him into loose talk.

Eddy Kenzo went on to note that he is not among the public figures who seek cheap popularity and begged that he should be excused and not asked to respond to such nonsense.

He noted that he can only perform at shows where he is invited despite being aware of almost all events and concerts that are set to happen this year.

Don’t ask me about the wolokoso. You are just dragging me into cheap popularity. Don’t ask me nonsense, my brother. Don’t ask about such just because you want views. Everyone who will call me, I will sing, period. Eddy Kenzo

However, entertainment critics believe that he did not want to be asked about Rema in the conversation as he was focused on answering more serious questions about the music industry.